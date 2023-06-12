1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is dead after a shooting near a Lumberton park early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne said 37-year-old Tramel Javon Holder was declared dead on the scene. The official cause of death is still pending the results of an autopsy, but the coroner said Holder suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the incident.

The Lumberton Police Department said they could not comment on the incident as it is still an open investigation. However, they did say they would release a press release later this week.

No arrests or suspects have been made public at this time.

