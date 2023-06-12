06/12 Ryan’s “Summery” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not a bad weekend across the area thanks to a particularly beautiful Sunday, but we’re right back to a familiar summertime pattern again today. That means another round of afternoon thunderstorms, a bummer given the NCAA Super Regional between Tennessee and USM wraps up today. Thankfully, it looks like if there are any delays they will be fairly short. It looks to me as if they’ll start a bit earlier than expected, which should have them breaking up/moving on by the time we head into the evening. Either way, rain is coming.

It won’t arrive until the afternoon though, around lunchtime at the earliest, but much more likely near 2 PM. Some guidance has it happening a bit later, but it’ll all come down to those mid-morning hours and the heating we’ll see just before noon. There is a level 2 risk of severe weather, so any thunderstorms that do form have a low chance of bringing windy conditions with possible hail. Stay tuned for updates. I’ll be checking the timing again before midday, and will post to social media throughout the day on any developing trends. The rest of the week is largely similar, but we’re looking ahead to some dangerously hot and humid afternoons over the weekend and next week.

