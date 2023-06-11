Win Stuff
USM baseball moves 1 step closer to College World Series

Justin Storm allows just 2 hits over final 4 1/3 innings to seal 5-3 win over Tennessee
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University if Southern Mississippi moved one step closer to a trip to the College World Series Sunday by finishing off a 5-3 victory over the University of Tennessee before a packed house at Pete Taylor Park.

The game was a continuation of Saturday’s opener in the best-of-three Hattiesburg Super Regional, which had been suspended by inclement weather with USM leading 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Once play resumed Sunday, Tennessee (41-20) scored three times to pull within a run.

But the Golden Eagles answered with a run in the sixth inning and then rode the arm of Justin Storm to their first win in a Super Regional since 2009.

The teams will meet again Sunday at 2 p.m.

