USM baseball moves 1 step closer to College World Series
Justin Storm allows just 2 hits over final 4 1/3 innings to seal 5-3 win over Tennessee
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University if Southern Mississippi moved one step closer to a trip to the College World Series Sunday by finishing off a 5-3 victory over the University of Tennessee before a packed house at Pete Taylor Park.
The game was a continuation of Saturday’s opener in the best-of-three Hattiesburg Super Regional, which had been suspended by inclement weather with USM leading 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Once play resumed Sunday, Tennessee (41-20) scored three times to pull within a run.
But the Golden Eagles answered with a run in the sixth inning and then rode the arm of Justin Storm to their first win in a Super Regional since 2009.
The teams will meet again Sunday at 2 p.m.
