USM baseball moves 1 step closer to College World Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University if Southern Mississippi moved one step closer to a trip to the College World Series Sunday by finishing off a 5-3 victory over the University of Tennessee before a packed house at Pete Taylor Park.

The game was a continuation of Saturday’s opener in the best-of-three Hattiesburg Super Regional, which had been suspended by inclement weather with USM leading 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Once play resumed Sunday, Tennessee (41-20) scored three times to pull within a run.

But the Golden Eagles answered with a run in the sixth inning and then rode the arm of Justin Storm to their first win in a Super Regional since 2009.

The teams will meet again Sunday at 2 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.