Southern Miss baseball fans pack ‘The Pete’ for Super Regional

Fans have right-field Roost jumping during Super Regional
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss baseball fans packed out Pete Taylor Park Saturday for Hattiesburg Super Regional against Tennessee.

“Eags by 90, Eags by 90,” Southern Miss fan Anthony Palazzolo said. “We’re going to win this thing,”

A sea of black and gold filled the stands Saturday.

From old to young, fans were celebrating. Some say they started early this morning.

“Oh, I’m feeling great,” Southern Miss Fan Kyle Stoner said. “We’ve been here since 8:45, been out here early in the morning, been out here ready for the Eagles to play,”

The game may have started at 2 p.m., but the anticipation to see the Eagles play has been building up for the last few days.

“We’re already up with a sizeable lead, 4-0, so I’m pretty excited to see how the game goes,” Golden Eagle supporter Hayes Burks said.

One fan says that he knows the Eagles will get the job done.

“I’m feeling pretty good, you know, Tennessee is 5-12 on the road this season, and coming to a hostile environment like Pete Taylor Park, it’s going to be difficult for the Volunteers,” Southern Miss fan Justin Estes said. “Yeah, definitely, it’s going to be hostile for them, especially when you’re in orange and black like that.

“It’s going to be black and gold all the way (Saturday).”

