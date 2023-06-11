Win Stuff
Severe weather leads to over 20,000 power outages in the state

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Severe weather passed through Mississippi on Saturday, leaving multiple downed trees and thousands of residents without power.

According to Entergy Mississippi, there are over 20,000 outages in the state, with Madison County reportedly having over 8,000 outages. WLBT viewers have sent us multiple photos of trees down in Jackson, Madison, and Brandon, Mississippi.

If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them to us here.

