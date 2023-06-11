Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found strangled in a hotel room. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An 18-year-old from Ohio is in custody for allegedly strangling a woman in South Carolina, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department responded to a call for a woman found dead in a hotel room in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found EMS on the scene who told them the victim was dead.

The Horry County Coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Natalie Martin. She was originally from Roseville, Ohio.

Police said “suspicious circumstances were detected” in Martin’s death. Investigators determined Martin was manually strangled.

An arrested warrant obtained by WMBF said investigators collected evidence at the scene along with witness statements leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Blake William Linkous. Police said the suspect is from Blue Rock, Ohio.

Linkous was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

A bond has not been issued.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USM-Tennessee scheduled to resume play out of a weather delay at 4:50 p.m.
Weather comes up Saturday ‘winner’ at Hattiesburg Super Regional ‘
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road

Latest News

Justin Storm threw 4.1 innings in relief, and got the win in the Golden Eagles' 5-3 win over...
USM baseball moves 1 step closer to College World Series
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Elevated section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly...
Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say