Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vivian O’Neal donned the tiara and sash Saturday night.
O’Neal, competing as Miss Pine Belt, won the 2023 Miss Mississippi title.
The Pine Belt was well-represented, claiming three of the top four spots in the contest.
Miss Leaf River Valley, Neeley Robertson of Moselle, finished first-runner-up. Miss Hattiesburg, Angel Gayle Lange, was named fourth-runner up.
