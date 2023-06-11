Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vivian O’Neal donned the tiara and sash Saturday night.

O’Neal, competing as Miss Pine Belt, won the 2023 Miss Mississippi title.

The Pine Belt was well-represented, claiming three of the top four spots in the contest.

Miss Leaf River Valley, Neeley Robertson of Moselle, finished first-runner-up. Miss Hattiesburg, Angel Gayle Lange, was named fourth-runner up.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.