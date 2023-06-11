Win Stuff
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi

Hattiesburg's Vivian O'Neal won the 2023 Miss Mississippi title Saturday night.
Hattiesburg's Vivian O'Neal won the 2023 Miss Mississippi title Saturday night.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vivian O’Neal donned the tiara and sash Saturday night.

O’Neal, competing as Miss Pine Belt, won the 2023 Miss Mississippi title.

The Pine Belt was well-represented, claiming three of the top four spots in the contest.

Miss Leaf River Valley, Neeley Robertson of Moselle, finished first-runner-up. Miss Hattiesburg, Angel Gayle Lange, was named fourth-runner up.

