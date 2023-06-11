Injured driver tries to make off with witness’ vehicle after Jones County accident

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 in Moselle tried to make off with a Jeep that had stopped to help those involved in the wreck.

Moselle, South Jones, Southwest Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to a two-vehicle collision near 2255 U.S. 11 in Moselle.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the northbound lane of the highway blocked and a second vehicle off the roadway.

Firefighters found three individuals involved in the collision, with one of those being a minor.

All three sustained what appeared to be minor injuries.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Firefighters immediately began emergency care and traffic control.

A witness to the incident remained on scene until after the highway was cleared.

The witness was traveling south on U.S.11 behind one of the involved vehicles, a Mercury four-door sedan.

The witness said the Mercury began to swerve in front of her, eventually crossing the centerline into the northbound lane where the collision occurred.

According to the witness, she stopped to help those involved and went to the vehicle that remained on the road in the northbound lane to assist.

Meanwhile, the male driver of the Mercury got out of his damaged vehicle and proceeded to the witness’ Jeep, which was not involved in the collision.

The man attempted to enter the witness’s Jeep, with a minor relative inside.

An altercation ensued between the witness and Mercury’s driver, which ended with the Mercury’s driver taking off into the woods after retrieving items from his own car.

The driver was promptly located near the scene by law enforcement.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service responded to the incident.

Emserv transported two individuals to the emergency department.

As firefighters cleared the scene, one individual had been detained by law enforcement. No other injuries were reported.

