Hannah’s Hot & Humid forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 60′s. Scattered showers are expected for the rest of the evening, some may be severe.

Monday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. There is a 50% chance for afternoon thunderstorms across the area.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the low 90′s across the area. There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 30% chance of rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the low 70′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the low 70′s across the Pine Belt.

