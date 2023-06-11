Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

‘Dog Days’ 5K and 2-Mile Walk’ raises $22K for Hub City Service Dogs

Fundraiser held for training dogs
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 440 people and their dogs showed up at Kamper Park in Hattiesburg on Saturday morning for a good cause: The annual “Dog Days 5K and 2-Mile Walk.”

The race benefits nonprofit Hub City Service Dogs, which trains service dogs for individuals with medical disabilities. This event raised more than $22,000 for Hub City Service Dogs.

“It’s our primary fundraiser,” said said Hub City Service Dogs executive director/race coordinator Angela Davis-Morris. “We raise money so that we can custom-train dogs and help people not pay what it would generally cost to have one trained,”

Wildrose Service Companions director Scott Wilson said training service dogs takes a lot of time, energy and effort.

“When you’re looking at a service dog that needs 18 months of training or a therapy dog that needs a significant amount of training and has to be a special dog that’s accepting of people, there’s a human involved for 18 months,” Wilson said. “So, just calculate the kind of salary it takes to keep a human employed, and the most they can do is maybe 10 dogs at a time.

“So, that’s where almost all the expense comes in. Actually having a dog and feeding it and vet bills is not where the high-end is. It’s the people time.”

Participants were encouraged to bring their dogs to the race. Race participant Christian Brumfield brought his dog, Spade.

“I just love anything supporting the animals and anything supporting the arts,” Brumfield said. “I know this is part of FestivalSouth, and I’m a big supporter of the arts as well. That’s why I like to support these types of events.”

To learn more or donate to Hub City Service Dogs, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USM-Tennessee scheduled to resume play out of a weather delay at 4:50 p.m.
Weather comes up Saturday ‘winner’ at Hattiesburg Super Regional ‘
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Dustin Dickerson and Lawson Odom after the Sun Belt Conference Championship win
Baseball Brothers: Dustin Dickerson & Lawson Odom
Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue Thursday...
Person killed in early Thursday morning shooting in Hattiesburg identified

Latest News

Columbia native, NFL football player Johnathan Abram holds free youth clinic
Saints safety Abram holds free football clinic in his hometown of Columbia
'Dog Days' fundraiser collects about $22,000 Saturday
Fundraiser held for training dogs
Fans keep Right Field Roost rockin' at Super Regional
Southern Miss baseball fans pack ‘The Pete’ for Super Regional
Northbound lane of U.S. 11 blocked by 2-vehicle accident
Northbound lane of U.S. 11 blocked by 2-vehicle accident