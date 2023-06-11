‘Dog Days’ 5K and 2-Mile Walk’ raises $22K for Hub City Service Dogs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 440 people and their dogs showed up at Kamper Park in Hattiesburg on Saturday morning for a good cause: The annual “Dog Days 5K and 2-Mile Walk.”

The race benefits nonprofit Hub City Service Dogs, which trains service dogs for individuals with medical disabilities. This event raised more than $22,000 for Hub City Service Dogs.

“It’s our primary fundraiser,” said said Hub City Service Dogs executive director/race coordinator Angela Davis-Morris. “We raise money so that we can custom-train dogs and help people not pay what it would generally cost to have one trained,”

Wildrose Service Companions director Scott Wilson said training service dogs takes a lot of time, energy and effort.

“When you’re looking at a service dog that needs 18 months of training or a therapy dog that needs a significant amount of training and has to be a special dog that’s accepting of people, there’s a human involved for 18 months,” Wilson said. “So, just calculate the kind of salary it takes to keep a human employed, and the most they can do is maybe 10 dogs at a time.

“So, that’s where almost all the expense comes in. Actually having a dog and feeding it and vet bills is not where the high-end is. It’s the people time.”

Participants were encouraged to bring their dogs to the race. Race participant Christian Brumfield brought his dog, Spade.

“I just love anything supporting the animals and anything supporting the arts,” Brumfield said. “I know this is part of FestivalSouth, and I’m a big supporter of the arts as well. That’s why I like to support these types of events.”

To learn more or donate to Hub City Service Dogs, click here.

