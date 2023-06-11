Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Couple celebrates 35th wedding anniversary at USM Super Regional

Fans pack out The Pete yet again
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi fans have gathered at Pete Taylor Park from all over the state to support the Golden Eagles against the University of Tennessee Volunteers Sunday at the Hattiesburg Super Regional

Some have visited here for decades; some have been here for only a few seasons.

But they all share memories of cheering on Southern Mississippi baseball.

The traditions run deep, from a little girl’s bike in a tree to the Fat Heads to even a rooster.

However, for one couple, Jeannene and Ken Garbee, they were celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.

“We have supported Southern (Miss) sports and being in Hattiesburg,” Jeannene Garbee said. “So, we’re big sports fans to begin with, of every sport, and so, just happy to be here.

“Whether they take it or not, they’ve done a great job. To the top! To the top!”

The Garbees’ one wish was to have the Golden Eagles go to Omaha for the College Baseball World Series, which for them, would be the best wedding anniversary present ever.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USM-Tennessee scheduled to resume play out of a weather delay at 4:50 p.m.
Weather comes up Saturday ‘winner’ at Hattiesburg Super Regional ‘
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal was named 2023 Miss Mississippi Saturday in Vicksburg
Miss Pine Belt crowned 2023 Miss Mississippi
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road

Latest News

Couple celebrates 35th wedding anniversary at Super Regional Sunday
Fans pack out The Pete yet again
Hannah's Hot & Humid Forecast
Hannah’s Hot & Humid forecast
Southern Miss drops Game 2 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Big inning vaults Vols past Golden Eagles at Super Regional
Justin Storm threw 4.1 innings in relief, and got the win in the Golden Eagles' 5-3 win over...
USM baseball moves 1 step closer to College World Series