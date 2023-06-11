Win Stuff
4 plucked from Leaf River bank after Saturday storms hit

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An adult and three minors were rescued from a bank of the Leaf River after thunderstorms and lightning forced them off the water Saturday evening.

As the rain and thunderstorms in Jones County were beginning Saturday evening just before 6 p.m., the Boggy Volunteer Fire Department received a call for assistance advising that there were four individuals stranded on the Leaf River.

Boggy, South Jones, and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded, with the Southwest VFD swiftly deploying its rescue boat.

The castaways had entered the river on a large float at the Mississippi 588 boat ramp, with a group of people on floats and in boats.

The quartet was separated from their group when it started thundering and lightning and they hastily exited the water.

The four were rescued about 7 p.m. about 4 1/2 miles north of the boat ramp at Mississippi 590 by firefighters in the rescue boat about 7:00 pm.

Safety tips

The Jones County Fire Council would encourage everyone to be weather aware while on the water this summer.

Prior to embarking on your water adventures, be sure to check the weather so that you can be safe on the water.

Don’t get in the water if it is thundering and lightning.

Finally, always remember your safety gear and life jackets

