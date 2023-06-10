Win Stuff
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in drive-by shooting

1st arrest made in string of Wayne County shootings
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest in one of Wayne County’s drive-by shootings last week has been made.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said 17-year-old Ronreus Warren had been arrested.

Warren is being charged as an adult for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

“He turned himself in this morning,” Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said. “He knew we were looking for him, he turned himself in and he will be charged as an adult.”

Ashley says six search warrants have been issued and that his department will execute each one until all arrests are made.

“More arrests are coming, more arrests are coming,” Ashley said. “They can either get out of Wayne County or they’re going to jail.”

