Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure

Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department faced a scary situation Friday morning after a drug arrest and seizure caused one officer to become unconscious.

According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, the department received a call at 7:30 Friday morning of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies arrested one male and seized narcotics in the process.

The narcotics were laced with some type of drug

“Back in the deputy pool room analyzing the drugs, something leaked out,” Ashley said. “One of the deputies went down. He was transported to Wayne General.”

The deputy is back home and recovering.

Protocol was to call in the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, which showed up at the department along with a fire truck and ambulance.

“MBN (was) here, suited up,” Ashley said.

Ashley said the drugs have been sent off to the Crime Lab in Biloxi to determine their chemical makeup.

