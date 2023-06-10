Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean

The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean this week.

WCSC reports the turtles, named Bea and Pluto, were successfully rehabilitated after rescuers found them injured from a predator attack and suffering from debilitated turtle syndrome.

“Sea turtles have been around a long time and are incredibly resilient creatures,” Melissa Ranly, sea turtle care center manager, said.

The loggerheads were in the facility’s care for about a year and also have a missing front flipper.

“Bea and Pluto proved their physical strength in rehabilitation,” Ranly said. “They have proven they can survive successfully in the wild despite missing a limb.”

Rescuers said the turtles are back to good health after they found Bea floating in the waters near Hilton Head Island and Pluto on the beach of Pritchards Island.

“We are confident in their success!” Ranly said.

According to the team, the aquarium has been able to rehab and release 19 turtles so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is still under investigation...
MHP: 2 drivers killed in Monday night crash on U.S. 84 in Wayne Co.
Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue Thursday...
Person killed in early Thursday morning shooting in Hattiesburg identified
File Graphic
2 injured, 1 arrested in domestic incident at Oak Grove apartments
“Tragic examples like this remind us of the importance to secure firearms in the home and out...
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, unintentionally shot in head by brother, 6, in Marion Co.
Hattiesburg police respond to shooting death early Thursday morning
Hattiesburg police say attempted car robber shot, killed

Latest News

USM-Tennessee scheduled to resume play out of a weather delay at 4:50 p.m.
Hattiesburg Super Regional remains in weather delay
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
Cassava flour, fruit kept 4 children, including baby, alive after plane crash in Colombia’s jungle
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say