Summertunes program made its 2023 debut Friday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -”Summertunes” returned to Hattiesburg’ Town Square Park Friday night.

Lawnchairs and blankets offered some of the best seats in the house, and people began showing up to claim spots soon after 6 p.m. with the music cranking up about 7 p.m.

The evening, replete with food and drink, as well as arts and crafts for pu was to conclude around 9 p.m., Friday.

Reporting live here in downtown Hattiesburg, I’m Cam Bonelli.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.