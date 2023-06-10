Summertunes program made its 2023 debut Friday night

Win Stuff
'Summertunes' makes 2023 debut Friday night at Town Square Park
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -”Summertunes” returned to Hattiesburg’ Town Square Park Friday night.

Lawnchairs and blankets offered some of the best seats in the house, and people began showing up to claim spots soon after 6 p.m. with the music cranking up about 7 p.m.

The evening, replete with food and drink, as well as arts and crafts for pu was to conclude around 9 p.m., Friday.

Reporting live here in downtown Hattiesburg, I’m Cam Bonelli.

