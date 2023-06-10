Scattered Thunderstorms possible Saturday Afternoon

Skies will be partly cloudy this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Any remaining showers will fade away after sunset. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will start off sunny, but skies will become partly cloudy by lunchtime. Scattered Thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon and evening hours. That could cause some delays for Super Regional Game at USM. It will be hot as highs top out into the mid 90s.

The heat will continue into your Sunday as highs top out into the low to mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Next week is looking much hotter. Models are showing that a “heat bubble” could develop across the southeast by the middle of next week. That will likely push our highs into the upper 90s by the end of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.