Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

New Orleans Saints player hosts free football camp in Columbia

Former East Marion High School/Jones College standout Jonathan Abram welcomed some 300 kids to...
Former East Marion High School/Jones College standout Jonathan Abram welcomed some 300 kids to a free football camp in Columbia Saturday.(WVUE)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - New Orleans Saints safety Jonathan Abram hosted his annual free football camp at Columbia High School on Saturday.

Through his foundation, Jonathan’s Journey, and with the help of other New Orleans Saints’ players, the kids ran drills and received hands-on instruction during the three-hour camp.

More than 300 kids from surrounding areas participated in this year’s camp.

Abram hails from Columbia and attended East Marion High School.

Saturday marked the the third year Abram’s hosted the camp.

Abram said growing up, the kids in his area never really had the opportunity to interact with National Football League players and wanted to make sure that the kids see that it’s possible to make it to the NFL.

“It means the world to me because I come from a small town, Columbia, Mississippi,” Abram said. “You know, not many people have heard of it. The kids here, they’re just as important as anybody else out there in the world. So, I’m just trying to make sure that they know that we care about them, and that I care about them

" I want to give back and show them that whatever they set their minds to achieve is possible.”

Abram is entering his fifth season in the NFL, his first with the Saints.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is still under investigation...
MHP: 2 drivers killed in Monday night crash on U.S. 84 in Wayne Co.
Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue Thursday...
Person killed in early Thursday morning shooting in Hattiesburg identified
File Graphic
2 injured, 1 arrested in domestic incident at Oak Grove apartments
“Tragic examples like this remind us of the importance to secure firearms in the home and out...
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, unintentionally shot in head by brother, 6, in Marion Co.
Hattiesburg police respond to shooting death early Thursday morning
Hattiesburg police say attempted car robber shot, killed

Latest News

USM-Tennessee scheduled to resume play out of a weather delay at 4:50 p.m.
Hattiesburg Super Regional remains in weather delay
June is Catarct Awareness Month
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Cadets honed leadership skills at JROTC challenge
Camp Shelby hosts JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge camp