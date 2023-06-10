New Orleans Saints player hosts free football camp in Columbia

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - New Orleans Saints safety Jonathan Abram hosted his annual free football camp at Columbia High School on Saturday.

Through his foundation, Jonathan’s Journey, and with the help of other New Orleans Saints’ players, the kids ran drills and received hands-on instruction during the three-hour camp.

More than 300 kids from surrounding areas participated in this year’s camp.

Abram hails from Columbia and attended East Marion High School.

Saturday marked the the third year Abram’s hosted the camp.

Abram said growing up, the kids in his area never really had the opportunity to interact with National Football League players and wanted to make sure that the kids see that it’s possible to make it to the NFL.

“It means the world to me because I come from a small town, Columbia, Mississippi,” Abram said. “You know, not many people have heard of it. The kids here, they’re just as important as anybody else out there in the world. So, I’m just trying to make sure that they know that we care about them, and that I care about them

" I want to give back and show them that whatever they set their minds to achieve is possible.”

Abram is entering his fifth season in the NFL, his first with the Saints.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.