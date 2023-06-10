Win Stuff
Missing boater found dead in George County

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, officials with George County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery of a missing boater.

The incident began around 7 a.m. after a person notified law enforcement of an unattended boat at the boat ramp on West Wilkerson Ferry Road. Deputies who arrived to the scene also found an unattended vehicle with a boat trailer attached, along with other personal items.

Multiple agencies were deployed in order to locate the missing person. Around 12:30 p.m., a deceased 60-year-old male was found a distance away from the boat ramp and the coroner was notified. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Sheriff Keith Havard sends thanks to the following agencies for responding with mutual aid to assist the search: George County Search and Rescue, George County Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Dive Team.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.

