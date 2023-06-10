Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Super Regional out of 1st weather delay, now into 2nd

USM-Tennessee scheduled to resume play out of a weather delay at 4:50 p.m.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Play had resumed at the Hattiesburg Super Regional Saturday before the threat of inclement weather forced play to stop for a second time.

The University of Southern Mississippi leads the visiting University of Tennessee 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning at Pete Taylor Park in the first game of the best-of-three Super Regional.

The game was called first at 3:17 p.m., with Tennessee at the plate, two on, two out. After a delay of 1 hour, 44 minutes, USM starter Billy Oldham got out of a two-on, two-out jam.

But the teams managed to get in less than a full inning before the field was cleared again at 5:05 p.m.

Oldham had not allowed a baserunner through the first three innings. He has given up just two hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Golden Eagles (45-18) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run triple by Tate Parker off Tennessee starter Andrew Lindsey.

USM made it 3-0 on Dustin Dickerson’s 11th home run in the third inning and 4-0 on Nick Montistere’s fifth homer of the season in the top of the fourth inning.

Lindsey, who did not come back out for the fifth inning, allowed four runs on six hits in four innings.

