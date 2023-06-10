Win Stuff
Hattiesburg mayor stops by WDAM 7 studio to talk Super Regional baseball

WDAM 7 evening anchor Karrie Leggett-Brown talks with Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker about this weekend's NCAA Super Regional baseball
By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker makes no bones about rooting for his alma mater when it comes to college athletics.

But as the city’s lead administrator, Barker well is aware of what kind of economic and public impact the big moment/big event can bring not only to the University of Southern Mississippi, but Hattiesburg as well.

Barker carved some time from his itinerary Friday to sit down with WDAM 7 evening anchor Karrie L:eggett-Brown to talk about this weekend’s NCAA baseball Hattiesburg Super Regional best-of-three series between USM and the University of Tennessee at Pete Taylor Park.

