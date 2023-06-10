Hannah’s Stormy Weekend Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be nice as temperatures fall into the mid 60′s. There is no chance of rain this evening. For the rest of the night, the skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 80′s across the Pine Belt. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. There is a 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms across the area.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 90′s across the area. There is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the low 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the mid 70′s across the Pine Belt.

