Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Comeback Coolers preparing to send aid during crisis

Comeback Coolers is recruiting more helping hands on the Gulf Coast. With the start of hurricane season, the organization is preparing to help if disaster stri
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS Miss. (WLOX) - Comeback Coolers is recruiting more helping hands on the Gulf Coast. With the start of hurricane season, the organization is preparing to help if disaster strikes.

Volunteers came on Friday to learn how to serve communities impacted by storms.

“We need people to help donate,” said Cathy Wild-Schuetz, Director of Operations. “We need their time and their resources. Everybody has a different thing that they’re good at. We’re not all good at everything. That’s why we really love to have people come out of all ages. We take anybody from age 2 to 99. We know that you can do something. That’s why we’re here to spread the word that we have something here for everybody and it doesn’t take a lot to make a difference in somebody’s life.”

Comeback Coolers has been in operation since Hurricane Katrina. The group has delivered ice-packed coolers with drinks, foods, and sanitation items to storm-riddled areas.

In previous relief efforts, aid has been sent to Rolling Fork, Florida, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

Over the last four years, Comeback Coolers has donated nearly 6,000 coolers to families in need.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is still under investigation...
MHP: 2 drivers killed in Monday night crash on U.S. 84 in Wayne Co.
Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue Thursday...
Person killed in early Thursday morning shooting in Hattiesburg identified
File Graphic
2 injured, 1 arrested in domestic incident at Oak Grove apartments
“Tragic examples like this remind us of the importance to secure firearms in the home and out...
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, unintentionally shot in head by brother, 6, in Marion Co.
Hattiesburg police respond to shooting death early Thursday morning
Hattiesburg police say attempted car robber shot, killed

Latest News

HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
USM-Tennessee scheduled to resume play out of a weather delay at 4:50 p.m.
Hattiesburg Super Regional remains in weather delay
Former East Marion High School/Jones College standout Jonathan Abram welcomed some 300 kids to...
New Orleans Saints player hosts free football camp in Columbia
June is Catarct Awareness Month
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure