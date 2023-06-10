Coach Tony Vitello previews USM-Tennessee Super Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello and his Volunteers get ready to face Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend.

Vitello talked about the challenges USM present and his relationship with fellow Missouri native and Golden Eagle coach Scott Berry.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.