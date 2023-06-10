Win Stuff
Coach Tony Vitello previews USM-Tennessee Super Regional

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello and his Volunteers get ready to face Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend.

Vitello talked about the challenges USM present and his relationship with fellow Missouri native and Golden Eagle coach Scott Berry.

