Car crashes through longtime Gulfport drugstore

Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
Saturday morning, broken windows got a temporary fix.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Saturday morning, a car crashed through a longtime Gulfport drugstore and gift shop.

We’ve gotten word the crash happened before 5 a.m. at French Drug Company on the corner of Pass Road and Courthouse Road.

French Drug Co. posted about the crash on Facebook, saying they will have a delayed opening due to cleaning up the mess. According to the post, the business aims to reopen at noon.

Photos posted by the business show glass windows smashed, a heavily-damaged car and shelves of items in disarray.

French Drug Co. told WLOX no one was hurt in the crash.

The business has been operating in the Gulfport community since 1950.

