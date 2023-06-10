Camp Shelby hosts JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge camp

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Team building. Confidence. Leadership.

That’s the core focus of a JROTC summer camp hosted by Camp Shelby annually.

Col. Lynn Pippen, who instructs rappelling during the camp, said the students gain valuable skills throughout the week.

“I think in today’s culture the most important skill of all is to learn kindness and how to resolve conflict among people that may be different from you,” Pippen said. “Getting along and learning to bridge relationships is the ultimate goal for my students.”

Three hundred and sixty-three cadets from 42 high school JROTC programs across Mississippi and Alabama converged at the military base for the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge this week.

Cadet Cyrus Flaherty is a sophomore who attends Tupelo High School and was selected to attend the camp.

“I hope to walk away with as much discipline as I possibly can, as much physical fitness as I possibly can,” Flaherty said. “Leadership abilities, I plan to take that back to my high school and apply those to my cadets there.”

During the five-day, residential camp, cadets learn skills through activities like rappelling, canoeing, map reading, land navigation and more.

Cadet London Oldhan is a sophomore at Pelahatchie High School who said canoeing was her favorite activity so far.

“The beginning of the week, I was scared to talk to anybody,” Oldhan said. “Now, I’m not scared to say something if I see something. I’ll say it. I’ve really grown as a leader.”

The activities are designed to challenge the cadets physically and mentally.

Cadet Ezekiel Hill, a senior at Laurel High School, said he’s learned so much since the beginning of the camp.

“I’m pretty sure everybody came here a little nervous, a little excited,” Hill said. “At the beginning of the week, I came trying to prove my worth, but I realized throughout the week, you get to prove your worth, no matter what events you’re doing.”

The JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge wrapped up with an awards ceremony Saturday morning.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.