Baseball Brothers: Dustin Dickerson & Lawson Odom

The game of baseball has a funny way of bringing people together.

For Southern Miss Shortstop Dustin Dickerson, America’s pastime chose his next-door neighbor to become his little brother.

Just four years apart in age, Dickerson & Lawson Odom were inseperable as kids. Dickerson took his role as big brother to heart, teaching Odom everything he knew about the game.

As the two grew older, their bond didn’t go away. When he entered High School, Dickerson played shortstop for West Jones.

In his senior season in 2019, Dickerson was able to convince his Head Coach Trey Sutton to move Odom up to the Varsity squad.

Odom was only an 8th Grader at the time.

Later that season, they became 5A State Champions.

Learning from Dickerson was a fundamental piece to Odom’s future.

As Dickerson moved on to USM, Odom stood out on his own at West Jones.

The 5A All-Star slashed .330 with 33 hits, 20 RBI, & 4 home runs in his senior season.

Odom has signed on to further his Baseball Career at Southern Miss.

Although Dickerson still has some elligibilty left at USM, there’s no certainty that he stays along with the program with pro scouts on his horizon.

No matter the outcome, Odom knows that his “Big Brother” will always be around.

“I can call him anytime.” Said Odom. “He’ll be there to tell me what I need to hear or just give me some advice.”

