This weekend will be hot with a few scattered showers

Skies will be partly cloudy this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Any remaining showers will fade away after sunset. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and hot as highs top out into the low 90s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Things will get a little hotter this weekend as highs top out into the mid 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, but there will be a 40% chance of a few scattered thunderstorms for your Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a little drier with only a 20% chance of a pop-up shower.

Next week is looking much hotter. Models are showing that a “heat bubble” could develop across the southeast by the middle of next week. That will likely push our highs into the upper 90s by the end of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.