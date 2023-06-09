Teen Center opens at Hattiesburg Library

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg branch of the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County officially opened its Teen Center Thursday

The Teen Center is a dedicated space for teenagers to allow them to connect, game and hang out.

The space provides teenagers with four gaming computers, two Nintendo Switch game consoles, board games and crafts.

Information Services Librarian/Teen Librarian Emma Semrau said the goal was to create a space just for teenagers to enjoy.

“If you think about the greater community, there’s stuff for kids to do, there’s stuff for adults to do,” Semrau said. “But I think in greater society, we let teens slip through the cracks a little bit.

“So, I think it was really important for us to create a space where they can come and make it their own.”

The library is offering extended summer hours, opening at 11 a.m. The Teen Center closes 15 minutes before the library closes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.