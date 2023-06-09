Win Stuff
Summer Fair returns to Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Thursday, several people stopped by the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the first day of the Summer Fair.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, several people stopped by the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the first day of the Summer Fair.

The gloomy-humid weather did not stop people from having fun on the fair’s opening day.

“My grandson is staying with us for a few days. We decided to come out here and have some fun seeing what it’s all about, we’re glad that the rain is over,” Monet Perry said.

This year, you can find tons of rides, games and a petting zoo filled with animals.

“I like the big green ride. I like the remix ride back there,” Charissa, Maresa Lowery said.

“Zero Gravity. I would say remix. I like the rides that we don’t ride,” Lillyana Baker and Jayden Johns said.

If the rides, make you hungry you can stop by the funnel cake stand or grab some chicken tenders.

“We wanted to come out to the Summer Fair because it’s super fun because we come usually every year. It’s a really fun family fair to come to. I say come out here it’s really fun,” Lillyana Baker said.

The fair is open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. During the weekends, it closes one hour later at 11 p.m.

