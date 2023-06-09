Restaurants prepare for Super Regional crowd

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tickets are officially sold out for this weekend’s Hattiesburg Super Regional.

That means local restaurants will be packed with fans wanting to catch the game.

The Keg & Barrel in Hattiesburg has been preparing for the influx of diners.

“We’ll be bringing in tons of extra tables and chairs to set up out here,” Keg & Barrel manager Hilary Zachary said. “We’ll have extra staff up at our bars, extra staff up with our waitresses and waiters out front. All hands on deck.”

The Keg & Barrel, Mugshots and Brewsky’s are just some of the restaurants hosting watch parties of Saturday’s and Sunday’s games.

All have been preparing by ordering extra food and drink.

Mugshots Grill and Bar assistant manager Joe Pope said if this weekend is anything like last year’s super regional, it will make a huge economic impact.

“We’re going to see the best sales that we are going to see all year,” Pope said. “So, it’s an obvious benefit for us, the traffic it brings, the excitement. Everyone’s in a good mood. Everyone wants to spend money. Very very great impact.”

Brewsky’s is running a special in honor of University of Southern Mississippi pitcher Tanner Hall, with Yuengling beer going for the same price as his earned run average.

“It’s going to definitely have a big economic impact on Brewsky’s, but also just the whole city, all the local restaurants and businesses, small retail shops and everything,” Brewsky’s Cooper Murray said. “Just the amount of people that it brings in is going to be awesome for everybody.”

For a guide to the Super Regional, Hattiesburg and more, visit the Southern Miss Athletics’ website.

