Person killed in early Thursday morning shooting in Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The person killed in an early Thursday morning shooting in Hattiesburg has been identified.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the person has been identified as 22-year-old Clydarius Wilson of Kosciusko, Miss. The next of kin have been notified.

Hattiesburg Police Department officers found Wilson deceased with a gunshot wound after responding to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Another man was taken into custody at the scene.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the incident took place due to an attempted auto-burglary by the deceased, according to HPD.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

