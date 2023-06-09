Win Stuff
Person killed in early Thursday morning shooting in Hattiesburg identified

Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue Thursday...
Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue Thursday around 3:30 a.m.(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The person killed in an early Thursday morning shooting in Hattiesburg has been identified.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the person has been identified as 22-year-old Clydarius Wilson of Kosciusko, Miss. The next of kin have been notified.

Hattiesburg Police Department officers found Wilson deceased with a gunshot wound after responding to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Another man was taken into custody at the scene.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the incident took place due to an attempted auto-burglary by the deceased, according to HPD.

Hattiesburg police say attempted car robber shot, killed

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

