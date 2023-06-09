Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it's powered.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flyers with disabilities are excited about an innovation that could make air travel more accessible.

A new seat concept allows wheelchair users to stay in their own chairs during flights.

Right now, they have to be transferred to the same seats everyone else uses. That’s especially problematic for people who rely on powered wheelchairs.

They have to check those in, transfer to an airline-owned traditional wheelchair then transfer again to their airline seats.

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it’s powered.

It was shown by Delta Flight Products at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

However, it’s still just a prototype. Even if airlines adopt it, it’s still more than a year away from appearing in an airplane.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police respond to shooting death early Thursday morning
Hattiesburg police say attempted car robber shot, killed
Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city.
Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is still under investigation...
MHP: 2 drivers killed in Monday night crash on U.S. 84 in Wayne Co.

Latest News

.
Marion County S.O. Capt. Pete Williams speaks about 3-year-old shot by brother, 6
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a backpack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment
National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at...
Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges