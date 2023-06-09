Mississippi Power offers tips for saving energy during extreme heat next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With temperatures in the Pine Belt expected to reach extreme numbers next week, residents may find it crucial to stay cool by any means necessary.

To help customers avoid high power costs, Mississippi Power has a few tips:

Keep your thermostat at 78 degrees. Doing so, especially when no one’s home, ensures that your air conditioning unit will continuously cool your home without overworking itself.

Regularly service your HVAC system, as doing so helps the system produce a steady flow of air while being used.

Seal any holes or cracks that may allow for air to escape your home.

Mississippi Power spokesperson Kaila Moran-Griffith said the company has been preparing for the change in weather for months now.

“We’re always prepping our generating facilities to make sure that they are ready to handle those high, high temps during the summer,” said Moran-Griffith. “Our employees in generation are ready for whatever that load is gonna be this summer to be able to serve our customers.”

The company is currently offering rebates on various items and services, such as attic insulation, HVAC replacements and duct and air seals.

