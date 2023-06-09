Miss Mississippi Pageant airs live on WDAM Saturday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Elegance and grace will be fully displayed this Saturday night as 38 Mississippi women take to the Vicksburg stage for the annual Miss Mississippi pageant.

The night will also be the last time Hattiesburg native and 2022 Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins serves in her royal role.

Autoplay Caption

WDAM 7 (7.2) will air the pageant’s finale live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 10.

Viewers can also live stream or watch recordings of the preliminaries at missmisslive.com.

Be sure to tune in to see who will be crowned the next Miss Mississippi. Will your favorite win?

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.