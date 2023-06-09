Win Stuff
Miss Mississippi Pageant airs live on WDAM Saturday night

Miss Mississippi 2023
Miss Mississippi 2023(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Elegance and grace will be fully displayed this Saturday night as 38 Mississippi women take to the Vicksburg stage for the annual Miss Mississippi pageant.

The night will also be the last time Hattiesburg native and 2022 Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins serves in her royal role.

Caption

WDAM 7 (7.2) will air the pageant’s finale live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 10.

Viewers can also live stream or watch recordings of the preliminaries at missmisslive.com.

Be sure to tune in to see who will be crowned the next Miss Mississippi. Will your favorite win?

