MHP: 2 drivers killed in Monday night crash on U.S. 84 in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released information about a fatal two-vehicle crash that took place in Wayne County earlier this week.

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, said 46-year-old Stephen Walker of Waynesboro, and 66-year-old Bennie R. Hinton of Richton, were killed in the crash on U.S. Highway 84 Monday night.

According to Shows, MHP responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m., after Walker, who was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius traveling west on U.S. 84, collided with Hinton, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer, going east on the highway.

Walker and Hinton were both fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

Shows says the crash is still under investigation by MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.