Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

June is Cataract Awareness Month

Cataract Awareness Month
Cataract Awareness Month(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 24 million Americans over the age of 40 deal with cataracts.

By age 75, about half of all Americans will develop cataracts.

The month brings awareness not only of potential treatment to those who are dealing with cataracts now, but also to those who may develop them in the future.

Luckily, the solution to get rid of cataracts is simple, and much more advanced than the surgery available years ago.

“The cataract procedure has really advanced over the last 40 (to) 50 years,” said Dr. Kipper Nelson, a cataract surgeon at Southern Eye Center, LLC. in Hattiesburg. “The cataract procedure takes about 10 minutes to do. We remove the cloudy cataract from inside the eye, and we replace it with a clear lens implant that restores the focus of the eye.”

Nelson also said the lens implants have changed over the past 10 years.

“We have lens implants now that can correct the patient’s vision, oftentimes better than before they developed the cataract,” Nelson said. “This is an amazing technology that allows us to take the cataract out, put the lens implant in, and then we let the patient heal.”

Patients heal for three weeks, then return for a follow-up appointment where the actual fine-tuning takes place.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police respond to shooting death early Thursday morning
Hattiesburg police say attempted car robber shot, killed
MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is still under investigation...
MHP: 2 drivers killed in Monday night crash on U.S. 84 in Wayne Co.
File Graphic
2 injured, 1 arrested in domestic incident at Oak Grove apartments
“Tragic examples like this remind us of the importance to secure firearms in the home and out...
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, unintentionally shot in head by brother, 6, in Marion Co.
Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional

Latest News

Drug Court
Dozens graduate from Drug Court Friday in Hattiesburg
Tony Vitello, Tennessee
Coach Tony Vitello previews USM-Tennessee Super Regional
Tony Vitello, Tennessee
Coach Tony Vitello previews USM-Tennessee Super Regional
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker talks Super Regional baseball
Hattiesburg mayor stops by WDAM 7 studio to talk Super Regional baseball
-
Mississippi Power offers tips for saving energy during extreme heat next week