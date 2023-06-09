Win Stuff
I-59 in Jones Co. to be closed Sunday due to Miss. Power utility work

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists are being advised to be careful as Interstate 59 in Jones County will be temporarily closed Sunday due to utility work.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Mississippi Power will have crews placing power lines across both directions of I-59 at the South 13th Avenue overpass. Traffic will be stopped at 15-minute intervals while crews are working.

The road closure is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to MDOT’s traffic advisory that was released on Friday.

MDOT suggests motorists to follow law enforcement instructions and possibly find an alternate route during the closure period due to the delays.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

To stay updated with live traffic information, visit the MDOT Traffic website, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices, and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

