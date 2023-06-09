Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police say attempted car robber shot, killed

Hattiesburg police respond to shooting death early Thursday morning(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Attempted auto burglary early Thursday morning leads to a deadly shooting.

HPD said that about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to report of a shooting in the 800 block of North 28th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased male with a gunshot wound. HPD took another male into custody at the scene.

As HPD’s investigation progressed, it was learned that the incident took place due to an attempted auto burglary by the deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing.

