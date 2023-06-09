Win Stuff
City of Petal proposes changes to fireworks policy

Petal may alter city ordinances on fireworks
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is considering changes to its policies regarding fireworks.

An ordinance proposed by Ward 3 Alderman Blake Nobles could limit the use and sale of fireworks to Independence Day and New Year’s Day.

“Mostly, it’s just an attempt to give our residents a chance to get out there, celebrate, have some fun, know what the rules are [and] not leave this ambiguity out there that we’ve kind of had to deal with for the last few years,” Nobles said.

If passed, the ordinance will restrict the sale of fireworks to only vacated, commercially zoned areas along Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Highway 42. Sales would also not be permitted within 500 feet of residences.

Those looking to sell fireworks would need to be at least 18 years old, while buyers would need to be at least 16.

The ordinance would require vendors to apply for a conditional permit, pay a $250 licensing fee and have their location approved by the Petal Zoning and Planning Department and/or Board of Fire Officials.

Violators could face up to $1,000 in fines and/or up to 90 days behind bars.

The Board of Aldermen will decide on the ordinance on June 20. If approved, it will go into effect in late July.

