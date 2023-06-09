Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Car tips before your summer trips

Tips offered for dealing with car in summer heat
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Summer is a time for road trips, vacations and taking time off to recharge and refresh.

But, does a vehicle need some recharging and refreshing before taking to the highway?

“First thing I would recommend is to check your antifreeze and your coolant,” Jerry’s Automotive technician Tommy Davison said. “Not only the proper level of it, but the proper mixture of it. Make sure it’s in good condition and correct for what you’ll be doing.”

If heading out West or up into the mountains, keep the terrain in mind, especially if you are bringing your camper.

“If you’re towing, make sure your trailer lights work, especially if you’re towing a camper where they cannot see your tow vehicle, the tires, and such on campers as well,” Davison said. “A lot of times campers get parked for a year or so and don’t get used. Make sure that tires, brakes, wheel bearings, anything like that, is taken care of.”

Most importantly: Don’t forget the things that could easily be overlooked.

“Mostly inflation on tires,” Davison said. “That’s one of the most important parts of vehicles and it’s one of the most neglected.”

Here are some things that should be checked before hitting the road on the next vacation.

Depending on a person’s skill level with fixing vehicles, a professional may be needed for any of these steps:

  • Checking antifreeze levels and cooling
  • Checking car’s battery
  • Inspecting all belt and hoses
  • Checking your brakes
  • Inspecting all tires, including tire pressure
  • Replacing any filters and topping off any fluids
  • Ensuring windshield wipers work
  • Check the oil.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city.
Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities
Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
$23K cocaine bust by LPD
LPD makes $23K cocaine bust

Latest News

Petal may alter city ordinances on fireworks
The Board of Aldermen will decide on the ordinance on June 20.
City of Petal proposes changes to fireworks policy
Tips offered for dealing with car in summer heat
Ground broken on Midtown Green park