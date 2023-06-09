Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

36 dogs found locked inside U-Haul

Animal welfare officers made a shocking discovery inside a U-Haul parked overnight at a Walmart in Oklahoma on Monday. (KOKH)
By KOKH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Animal welfare officers made a shocking discovery inside a U-Haul parked overnight at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday.

“We discovered 36 dogs had been left inside there. So, several of the dogs, about three or four dogs, were in heat distress,” Jon Gary with the OKC Animal Welfare, said. “And so we had to start taking procedures immediately.”

Officers had been called to the scene in the middle of the afternoon heat.

“You know, it’s probably going on about 10 hours or so, eight to 10 hours, that they were in there,” Gary said.

All of the dogs were found alive, but one later had to be euthanized after its organs began to fail.

“We had the one that unfortunately, we thought he had gotten through it, but he just went into some other side effects from heatstroke,” Gary said.

According to the police, the temperature outside was 84 degrees when the rescue happened. The U-Haul was parked in the sun and inside it was more than 100 degrees.

“People leaving dogs in cars, it only take seconds for, you know less than a minute, for dogs to become into heat stress,” Gary said. “And actually, probably just minutes before their situation where it can be deadly for them.”

Animal welfare said inside the U-Haul, cages were stacked on top of one another, with puppies laying down, panting and sweating profusely.

They said the conditions of the kennels were filthy and the odor was “overwhelming.”

“Many of the dogs were kind of urine-soaked from being left in kennels and crates inside there, so we had to get them cleaned up,” Gary said. “They’ve only recently been groomed, we did that whenever they got here, just because they were matted and had urine on them.”

Dexter Manuel and Linda Manuel were both arrested on 36 counts of animal cruelty.

Animal welfare says they were already working on a cruelty case at their home when they made the U-Haul discovery. They believe the couple was running a puppy mill.

Copyright 2023 KOKH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city.
Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
Hattiesburg police respond to shooting death early Thursday morning
Hattiesburg police say attempted car robber shot, killed
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump-appointed judge who previously faced criticism in documents probe is assigned to initially oversee criminal case
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina
FILE - Interior Secretary nominee James Watt, a Reagan nominee, speaks on Dec. 23, 1980, in...
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85
Miss Mississippi 2023
Miss Mississippi Pageant airs live on WDAM Saturday night
Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins
A Look Back on 2022 Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkin's Reign