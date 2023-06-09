Win Stuff
2 injured, 1 arrested in domestic incident at Oak Grove apartments

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is behind bars, and two others are in the hospital following a shooting at an Oak Grove apartment complex Thursday night.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at the Oak Crest Apartments on Oakcrest Drive and was domestic in nature.

Two people, one adult male and one adult female, were injured and transported to Forrest General Hospital. The sheriff’s office said that one of the injured individuals would be charged and arrested upon discharge from the hospital. However, they did not release that individual’s identity at this time.

At the scene, deputies took 20-year-old Deuandre Medious into custody on one count of aggravated assault. He is currently booked into the Lamar County Jail, awaiting his initial court appearance.

