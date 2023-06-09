Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina

Police in North Charleston are investigating after a report of a shooting Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was killed and three others were injured in a Thursday night shooting.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Dorchester Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple people shot.

“When officers got on scene, they learned that four people had been shot,” police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Jacobs said a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old man and a boy were also injured in the shooting and found lying in the parking lot, according to the police report.

The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, the report states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police respond to shooting death early Thursday morning
Hattiesburg police say attempted car robber shot, killed
Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city.
Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is still under investigation...
MHP: 2 drivers killed in Monday night crash on U.S. 84 in Wayne Co.

Latest News

.
Marion County S.O. Capt. Pete Williams speaks about 3-year-old shot by brother, 6
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a backpack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment
National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at...
Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges