06/09 Ryan's "Hot!" Friday Morning Forecast

No surprise here...we’re in for another hot day today!
06/09 Ryan’s “Hot!” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

More “summer-like” weather is on the way today, with even more heat and humidity than we’ve seen all week long. That’ll have our afternoon high today up to 94, but it’ll actually feel like around 100 thanks to the slowly rising humidity. It doesn’t really stop there either! Looks like we could see a quick pop of lower humidity next Tuesday, but even then it doesn’t fall much lower than average, and will be right up to “miserable” levels by the very next day. That’ll likely have us looking down our first heat advisories/excessive heat warnings of the year, and a blocking pattern won’t have it in any hurry to leave. For today’s shower activity, expect a few more than what we saw yesterday, with more spotty, heat-supported showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather again not expected, but also again not impossible with these “conditionally unstable” storms.

A lot of the attention in the area is rightfully on the weekend though. The Hattiesburg Super Regional NCCA baseball tournament begins on Saturday, and as usual we’ll see a couple of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Saturday’s daily chance is the highest at 40% which looks concerning, but the hourly breakdown shows the bulk of any activity in the central Pine Belt should occur after 4 PM. That’s not to say one can’t pop up early, but chances are very low the game will be affected. Always smart to have at least some form of light rain gear with you just in case, but timing-wise it’s looking good for a hot, humid, and mostly sunny afternoon.

