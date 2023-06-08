WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - June 8, 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Apart from “Baseburg” returning for the second year in a row, WDAM 7 has you covered in listing what will be going on in the Pine Belt this weekend.

THROUGHOUT WEEKEND

2023 NCAA Division-I Baseball Tournament: Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park - Tennessee Volunteers at USM Golden Eagles SATURDAY: Game 1 - 2 p.m.; Will air on ESPNU SUNDAY: Game 2 - TBD Game 3 will take place on Monday, June 12, if necessary. The times and network destination of the game are yet to be determined.

2023 Poplarville Blueberry Jubilee - Annual Arts and Crafts Fair FRIDAY: 6 p.m. - Golf cart parade; storytelling event afterward SATURDAY: Jubilee begins at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; live music, vendors, antique car show and 5K run

25th Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic Classic registration has passed, but food and activities are still available to the public Live scoring HERE Awards ceremony at Golden Nugget Casino at 10:30 a.m. Sunday



SATURDAY

Third Annual Johnathan Abram Foundation Youth Football Camp Ages 7 to 17 can register online or day-of Registration at 8 a.m.; camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon

Hattiesburg Dog Days 5K Run and 2-mile Walk at Kamper Park Run and walk begins at 7:30 a.m. Route will go through The Avenues neighborhood Dogs must be vaccinated on a fixed leash to participate and are encouraged to be dressed up for the “Run-by” dog pageant. Online registration ends at 5 p.m. Thursday; $25 for online registration and $35 for same-day registration Proceeds will go towards Hub City Service Dogs Program, a non-profit that trains service dogs for individuals with medical disabilities.

Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art Kids Wheels kids pottery class 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ohr-O’Keefe’s ceramics studio in Biloxi Children will create two pots to keep, and the museum will glaze them; pots can be picked in two weeks, or the museum can ship them to you when they are finished. Ages 8 to 12 can attend



Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.