Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - June 8, 2023

WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Apart from “Baseburg” returning for the second year in a row, WDAM 7 has you covered in listing what will be going on in the Pine Belt this weekend.

THROUGHOUT WEEKEND

  • 2023 NCAA Division-I Baseball Tournament: Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park - Tennessee Volunteers at USM Golden Eagles
    • SATURDAY: Game 1 - 2 p.m.; Will air on ESPNU
    • SUNDAY: Game 2 - TBD
      • Game 3 will take place on Monday, June 12, if necessary. The times and network destination of the game are yet to be determined.
  • 2023 Poplarville Blueberry Jubilee - Annual Arts and Crafts Fair
    • FRIDAY: 6 p.m. - Golf cart parade; storytelling event afterward
    • SATURDAY: Jubilee begins at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; live music, vendors, antique car show and 5K run
  • 25th Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic
    • Classic registration has passed, but food and activities are still available to the public
    • Live scoring HERE
    • Awards ceremony at Golden Nugget Casino at 10:30 a.m. Sunday

SATURDAY

  • Third Annual Johnathan Abram Foundation Youth Football Camp
    • Ages 7 to 17 can register online or day-of
    • Registration at 8 a.m.; camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon
  • Hattiesburg Dog Days 5K Run and 2-mile Walk at Kamper Park
    • Run and walk begins at 7:30 a.m.
    • Route will go through The Avenues neighborhood
    • Dogs must be vaccinated on a fixed leash to participate and are encouraged to be dressed up for the “Run-by” dog pageant.
    • Online registration ends at 5 p.m. Thursday; $25 for online registration and $35 for same-day registration
    • Proceeds will go towards Hub City Service Dogs Program, a non-profit that trains service dogs for individuals with medical disabilities.
  • Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art Kids Wheels kids pottery class
    • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ohr-O’Keefe’s ceramics studio in Biloxi
    • Children will create two pots to keep, and the museum will glaze them; pots can be picked in two weeks, or the museum can ship them to you when they are finished.
    • Ages 8 to 12 can attend

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city.
Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says
Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
$23K cocaine bust by LPD
LPD makes $23K cocaine bust

Latest News

Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
New Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium reopens after $41 million renovation
Friends & Family Fun Day at South 28th Ave. Baptist Church
Waynesboro woman survives breast cancer diagnosis made nearly 30 years ago
Waynesboro native survives breast cancer diagnosis nearly 30 years ago
Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional