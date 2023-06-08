WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - June 8, 2023
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Apart from “Baseburg” returning for the second year in a row, WDAM 7 has you covered in listing what will be going on in the Pine Belt this weekend.
THROUGHOUT WEEKEND
- 2023 NCAA Division-I Baseball Tournament: Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park - Tennessee Volunteers at USM Golden Eagles
- SATURDAY: Game 1 - 2 p.m.; Will air on ESPNU
- SUNDAY: Game 2 - TBD
- Game 3 will take place on Monday, June 12, if necessary. The times and network destination of the game are yet to be determined.
- 2023 Poplarville Blueberry Jubilee - Annual Arts and Crafts Fair
- FRIDAY: 6 p.m. - Golf cart parade; storytelling event afterward
- SATURDAY: Jubilee begins at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; live music, vendors, antique car show and 5K run
- 25th Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic
- Classic registration has passed, but food and activities are still available to the public
- Live scoring HERE
- Awards ceremony at Golden Nugget Casino at 10:30 a.m. Sunday
SATURDAY
- Third Annual Johnathan Abram Foundation Youth Football Camp
- Ages 7 to 17 can register online or day-of
- Registration at 8 a.m.; camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon
- Hattiesburg Dog Days 5K Run and 2-mile Walk at Kamper Park
- Run and walk begins at 7:30 a.m.
- Route will go through The Avenues neighborhood
- Dogs must be vaccinated on a fixed leash to participate and are encouraged to be dressed up for the “Run-by” dog pageant.
- Online registration ends at 5 p.m. Thursday; $25 for online registration and $35 for same-day registration
- Proceeds will go towards Hub City Service Dogs Program, a non-profit that trains service dogs for individuals with medical disabilities.
- Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art Kids Wheels kids pottery class
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ohr-O’Keefe’s ceramics studio in Biloxi
- Children will create two pots to keep, and the museum will glaze them; pots can be picked in two weeks, or the museum can ship them to you when they are finished.
- Ages 8 to 12 can attend
