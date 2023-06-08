Win Stuff
Tribal Election Commission releases official results

The Tribal Election Committee made public the official results from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ elections held Tuesday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tribal Election Committee made public the official results from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ elections held Tuesday.

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben was elected to a second term, with 62% of the vote in a 3-person race.

Some of the races were very close. Multiple candidates ran for eight council seats in Bogue Chitto, Bogue Homa, Conehatta, Pearl River, Red Water (top 2 candidates elected), Standing Pine and Tucker.

Here are the winners, according to certified results:
Bogue Chitto: Ronnie Henry, Sr.
Bogue Homa: Berdie M. Steve
Conehatta: Timothy Thomas, Sr.
Pearl River: Nigel Gibson
Red Water: Ricky L. Anderson, Sr., Samuel John
Standing Pine: Richard Sockey
Tucker: Dorothy Bell Wilson

See the vote totals below.

