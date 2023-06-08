Win Stuff
Timber brings in billions of dollars in revenue for the state of Mississippi

Timber industry stands tall in Mississippi's economy
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The timber industry is one of the top three agriculture industries in Mississippi.

It’s not only a big deal here in the appropriately named “Pine Belt,” but across the entire state.

It brings billions of dollars into the state of Mississippi each year.

Many Mississippians may have memories of log trucks cruising down the highway.

But what about other elements of the job?

“We come out and give advice about bugs,” said James Fagan, co-owner of Diversified Forestry Management, LLC. “We get calls from customers all the time ‘I’ve got bugs in my timber what do I do?’

“So, we come out and give advice and just help lead the landowner through the civil, logical process of growing trees.”

Trees are harvested nearly every day in Mississippi’s abundant forests.

But for every one taken, more are going back in the ground.

“For every one that’s harvested, we’re planting multiple trees, between five or six, depending on the species,” Fagan said. “It’s a continual, sustainable growth that is healthy not only for the woods themselves, but for our environment as a whole.

“So, it’s a wonderful economic development tool at the same time as it’s good for our environment.”

The timber industry is huge in South Mississippi.

“You shut the timber industry down, and you shut the Pine Belt down,” says Anthony Stuart, owner of Stuart Timber Inc.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, run and overseen by Commissioner Andy Gipson, has launched a brand new website to promote the timber industry in Mississippi.

To see the new website, please click here.

