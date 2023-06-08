‘Summertunes’ returns Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 15th annual “Summertunes” concert series returns to Hattiesburg Friday.

The free, family-friendly evening will take place four times this summer as part of FestivalSouth.

Town Square Park will host live music, food and art vendors and kid-friendly activities.

This year, Summertunes partnered with FestivalSouth.

“We’ve had 15 years of doing this concert series in the park and the community’s really embraced it,” said Allison Neville, Summertunes production manager. “We’ve enjoyed putting on these shows.

“Our band this Friday is going to be the Hattiesburlesque Booty Camp Band and they’re going to be a really high-energy show.”

Hattiesburg brewery Southern Prohibition crafted a beer called “Prelude” specifically for FestivalSouth and it will be available Friday at Summertunes.

The event gets under way at 7 p.m. Friday.

