Renovations underway at J.E. Johnson Elementary

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Renovations are underway at the J.E. Johnson Elementary campus.

The renovation project will include but not be limited to the following:

A paved parking lot

New windows

New flooring

New security cameras

New security system

Campus fencing

Air conditioner units

Ceilings

Painting

The project manager said major components of the project will be completed by the first day of school for students, which is July 24.

