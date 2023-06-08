Renovations underway at J.E. Johnson Elementary
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Renovations are underway at the J.E. Johnson Elementary campus.
The renovation project will include but not be limited to the following:
- A paved parking lot
- New windows
- New flooring
- New security cameras
- New security system
- Campus fencing
- Air conditioner units
- Ceilings
- Painting
The project manager said major components of the project will be completed by the first day of school for students, which is July 24.
