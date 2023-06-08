Win Stuff
Renovations underway at J.E. Johnson Elementary

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Renovations are underway at the J.E. Johnson Elementary campus.

The renovation project will include but not be limited to the following:

  • A paved parking lot
  • New windows
  • New flooring
  • New security cameras
  • New security system
  • Campus fencing
  • Air conditioner units
  • Ceilings
  • Painting

The project manager said major components of the project will be completed by the first day of school for students, which is July 24.

